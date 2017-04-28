IDA plans development of €7m Dundalk office building

The IDA is developing an ‘advanced office building’ for €7 million in Dundalk, County Louth. The purpose of the development is to provide high quality office accommodation to IDA client companies.

According to tendering documents the building will be used for “future technological businesses” while the approximate floor area of the building will be 3,200 metres squared. The project site is located at Finnibair Industrial park in Dundalk.

The development forms part of a strategy announced in 2015 to accelerate regional job growth and to ensure that attractive property solutions are available for marketing to IDA clients across a broad range of sectors.

Currently, IDA Ireland has ‘advanced’ office buildings in locations including Tralee, Sligo, Waterford and Athlone. In its Athlone development the tenancy was taken by Aerie Pharmaceuticals, which subsequently announced the creation of 50 jobs in the town. The company was due to begin internal construction on the building earlier this year.

Similarly, OPKO health took the lease for the IDA’s development in Waterford in 2016 and announced plans to create 200 jobs after setting up there.

The organisation’s latest development in Tralee is currently being marketed for tenants. Speaking at the opening of the facility in March, IDA chief executive, Martin Shanahan said, “The availability of high quality property solutions is a key component in winning Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) projects. IDA has a particular focus on regional job creation and this new Advance Technology Building will advance that aim in this region.”

In total, the IDA is expected to build 11 ‘advanced office buildings’ across the country.