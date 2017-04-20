Green light for €40m logistics hub in Baldonnell

Mountpark logistics EU has received approval for the development of a logistics and industrial hub in Baldonnell, south County Dublin. The joint venture between UK based Mountpark and USAA Realco Europe is said to cost €40 million and will result in the creation of 120 jobs during the construction phase.

The company intends to begin development of the site in the summer of this year and expects the creation of 850 jobs by the companies that ultimately operate from the facility. It also anticipates there will be up to 150 additional ancillary services jobs created.

“With the increasing importance of e-commerce, purpose built logistics facilities are strategically important. This site at Baldonnell is ideally located to serve Dublin and the eastern region”, said Phillip O’Callaghan of Mountpark.

The site of the development is located at Barneys Lane on the N7 and will consist of a number of units for logistical and warehouse use ranging in size from 10,837 square metres to 21,934 square metres. Work has already begun to identify contractors for the project according to a statement from the company.

Mountpark Logistics EU is already engaged in projects in the UK, Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia. Three of the company’s operational facilities, Bardon and airport city Manchester in the UK and Sered in Slovakia, are anchored by Amazon.

The Baldonnell facility, when finished, will be marketed by CBRE Dublin.