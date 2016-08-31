Grafton shares slide most since Brexit vote on UK merchanting woes

Shares in Grafton Group dropped in early trading on Wednesday as analysts prepared to cut their earnings forecasts for the group as its key UK building marchanting business faces challenges following the Brexit vote.

Grafton shares lost as much as 9.5 per cent of its their value, to £5.50 (€7.21), within minutes of trading getting underway in London. It marked the biggest sell-off in the stock since the end of June, when UK voters decided to exit the EU.

Earlier, the company said its adjusted operating profits for the first half soared 12 per cent as strengthening Irish and Dutch economies offset weakness in its UK builders merchanting business amid concerns about Brexit.

Adjusted operating profit rose to £68.4 million from £61.2 million for the same period last year, helped by the €91.5 million acquisition late last year of a Dutch took distributor, Isero.

And while thee Dublin-based company said its UK trade-only Selco Builders Warehouse business continued to see its profits grow during the first half, its traditional UK merchanting businesses, which accounts for more than 70 per cent of group sales, faced “more challenging markets”.

“Progressively weaker trading conditions were encountered during the period at a time of increased uncertainty in the lead-up to the UK’s EU referendum,” Grafton said on Wednesday.

The group had previously warned in mid-July that its UK merchanting sales had dipped in June and that Brexit is likely to dampen demand for new housing and home improvements for the remainder of the year in its most important market.

On Thursday, it said: “It is still too early to assess the likely impact on the UK economy of the vote to leave the European Union. Following weak trading in June, demand in the UK merchanting business was relatively flat during July and August with markets remaining very price competitive.”

“Against a backdrop of a challenging UK merchanting market and the associated start-up costs with a pick-up in Selco branch openings, we see full-year 2016 operating profit forecasts being reduced by circa 10 per cent to £131m,” Robert Eason, an analyst with Goodbody Stockbrokers, said in a note.

“Revisions are likely to be larger for full-year 2017 as we start to incorporate slower growth across our merchanting coverage to factor in the potential impact of Brexit,” Mr Eason said.

Analysts at Investec said they expect consensus forecast for the group to fall by 8 per cent, as the group’s operating martings face pressure.

Meanwhile, Grafton said its Woodie’s DIY retailing business in Ireland performed well in the first half as a result of management actions combined with increased household spending in the sector.

The interim dividend approved by the board has been increased by 6 per cent to 4.75p, in line with its progressive dividend policy.