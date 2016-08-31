Grafton profits rise even as UK merchanting struggles

Grafton Group posted a 12 per cent increase in adjusted operating profit in the first half as strengthening Irish and Dutch economies offset weakness in its UK builders merchanting business amid concerns about Brexit.

Adjusted operating profit rose to £68.4 million (€80.3 million) from £61.2 million for the same period last year, helped by the €91.5 million acquisition late last year of a Dutch took distributor, Isero.

However, the Dublin-based company said its trade-only Selco Builders Warehouse business continued to see its profits grow during the first half even as the group’s traditional UK merchanting businesses faced “more challenging markets”.

“Progressively weaker trading conditions were encountered during the period at a time of increased uncertainty in the lead-up to the UK’s EU referendum,” Grafton said on Wednesday.

The group had previously warned in mid-July that its UK merchanting sales had dipped in June and that Brexit is likely to dampen demand for new housing and home improvements for the remainder of the year in its most important market.

On Thursday, it said: “It is still too early to assess the likely impact on the UK economy of the vote to leave the European Union. Following weak trading in June, demand in the UK merchanting business was relatively flat during July and August with markets remaining very price competitive.”

Grafton said its Woodie’s DIY retailing business in Ireland performed well as a result of management actions combined with increased household spending in the sector.

The interim dividend approved by the board has been increased by 6 per cent to 4.75p, in line with its progressive dividend policy.