‘Give vacant properties to homeless’, builder Greg Kavanagh tells politicians

All properties left vacant for three years or more should be converted to homes for families and those on the streets, according to developer Greg Kavanagh.

Mr Kavanagh, who up to recently was part of New Generation Homes, has written to Minister for Housing, Simon Coveney, and a cross section of TDs suggesting a range of solutions to homelessness.

“Every retail, office or community space that has been vacant for three years should have the ability to be converted to residential space exempt from planning,” Mr Kavanagh’s letter states.

Owners should be given planning exemptions for the conversions, once they offer the properties first to homeless organisations and then to councils for social housing.

If the landlord were to impose “rip off” rents, then they should lose the planning exemption, Mr Kavanagh argues.

“If the homeless organisations or the state housing authorities do not want the property, then it can be rented on the general market,” his letter says.

Mr Kavanagh’s call comes as the Home Sweet Home organisation continues to occupy the vacant Apollo House on Tara Street in Dublin.

Musician Glen Hansard performed at a rally in support of the occupation at lunchtime on Tuesday.