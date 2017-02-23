DPS buys Alban Technical Recruitment in the UK

Specialist design and construction group DPS is establishing a foothold in the UK with the purchase of Alban Technical Recruitment.

Baldonnell, Dublin-based DPS designs and builds manufacturing plants for the pharmaceutical and hi-tech industries.

The company said on Thursday that it is buying Alban Technical Recruitment, with offices in St Albans, close to London and Macclesfield in northern England.

DPS chief executive Frank Keogh said that the Irish group intended using its new acquisition as a base from which to begin offering full design services to industries in Britain.

The company intends to grow Alban’s current workforce from 50 to 100 as it expands the business from outsourcing, its current focus.

The pair began talks on the deal last year and continued despite the UK electororate voting to leave the EU last June.

Mr Keogh noted that DPS may alter its expansion plans for Alban, depending on how the UK manages its exit from the world’s biggest trade bloc.

“Clearly, like everybody else, we will have to be alert and assess how the Brexit negotiations go and that will influence us as regards how quickly we invest and expand,” he said.

In a statement, Mr Keogh said that DPS looked forward to “working with Gary Smith and his team at DPS Alban Technical Ltd”.

DPS had revenues last year of €126 million and profits of €6.8 million. The group employs 1,170 people, many of them architects and engineers, in Ireland, the US, Europe and Asia.