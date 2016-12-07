Denis O’Brien-backed firm gets go-ahead for €50m project in D4

A group of Dublin 4 residents have failed in their to bid to block plans by a property firm backed by billionaire businessman Denis O’Brien from building a €50m luxury apartment block development in Donnybrook.

This follows An Bord Pleanála’s decision giving the go-ahead to Gibraltar registered Purleigh Holdings Ltd to build 71 apartments in five stand-alone white pavilion blocks at Greenfield, Donnybrook, Dublin 4.

The development consists of five four-storey apartment blocks with wrap-around balconies comprising 56 two-bed; 14 three-bed and one four-bedroom apartments.

In 2010, it was reported that the 3.3 acre Greenfield site was swapped with UCD for land beside the university’s Belgrove student residences and a reported €12.5 million in cash.

After leaving the site untouched for years, the O’Brien-backed firm is now well placed to capitalise on Dublin 4’s booming luxury apartment market.

Dublin City Council greenlighted the scheme despite 18 separate objections lodged against the plan, including three objections from local residents’ groups.

Objections

The 30 residents of adjoining Nutley Square appealed the decision to An Bord Pleanála through their management firm, Nutley Square Management Company, along with the Greenfield Park Residents Group and Brenda Fives and others.

In its ruling, the board gave the plan the go-ahead having regard to this zoning objective, the nature and scale of the proposed development and to the character and pattern of existing and permitted development in the vicinity of the site.

The board said that subject to compliance with the conditions, the proposed development would not seriously injure the residential or other amenities of the area and would not be prejudicial to public health.

The board also ruled that the plan would not pose an unacceptable flood risk, would be acceptable in terms of traffic safety and convenience and would, therefore, be in accordance with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.