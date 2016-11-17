CRH sticks to earnings above €3bn despite sterling woes

Building materials giant CRH said on Thursday it continued to expect earnings to reach a record of more than €3 billion even as a sterling slump weighs.

Chief financial officer Senan Murphy told analysts on a conference call that the group was factoring in currency “headwinds” of between €80 million and €90 million, driven by sterling weakness as well a depreciation of the Canadian dollar and Philippine peso this year.

In a trading update, sales for the first nine months of the year rose 6 per cent to €20.4 billion, although growth in the Americas slowed to 1 per cent in the third quarter from 13 per cent in the first half, when a lot of projects were pulled forward because of favourable weather conditions.

Sales growth in Europe picked up to 4 per cent in the third quarter from 3 per cent in the first half, following years of stagnation. Chief executive officer Albert Manifold said the group was now beginning to push through price increases for cement in Europe.

Shares

Shares in CRH reached a nine-year high last week, valuing the group at over €27 billion, after Donald Trump won the US presidential election, with analysts from Merrion Capital to Barclays Bank concluding that its US building materials unit is best placed to benefit from highway spending under the Republican’s $550 billion (€513bn) infrastructure plan.

However, the shares have since pulled back as investors considered the challenges Mr Trump faces getting his programme over the line in Congress.

Mr Manifold played down the impact of Mr Trump’s victory, saying “the election was only nine days ago. The administration is not even in place.”

He said, however, that the group had taken more comfort out of the fact that voters across 22 US states last week approved additional infrastructure funding for state and local transportation projects. The American Road & Transportation Builders Association estimates the new measures amount to $201 billion.

CRH is well placed to benefit as the biggest supplier of construction material for roads, according to Mr Manifold.

Transformational

Last year saw CRH carry out a transformational €6.4 billion purchase of assets offloaded by European rivals Lafarge and Holcim in order to appease competition authorities as part of their merger. It also acquired CR Laurence, North America’s leading maker and distributor of products for the professional glazing industry, for $1.3 billion.

Ebitda for the first nine months of the year rose 14 per cent to €2.4 billion on a pro-forma basis, which includes the pre-acquisition trading of businesses bought last year.

The group, which is focused this year on cutting its net debt by more than 9 per cent to below €6 billion, has the capacity to spend between €1.5 billion and €2 billion on deals over the next 12 to 18 months.

“We do have a healthy pipeline of deals,” said Mr Murphy, adding that the group had not been particularly put off by an increase in asset values in the US since Mr Trump’s election. “We’re not going to find ourselves in a position where we’re overpaying for deals.”