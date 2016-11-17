CRH sticks to €3bn-plus earnings target as Americas sales slow

Building materials giant CRH has said its sales in the Americas slowed in the third quarter, though momentum in Europe continued to improve.

The group said it continues to expect to post earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) of in excess of €3 billion this year, despite “significant currency headwinds”. This would mark at least a 35 per cent improvement on 2015, when it spent a record amount on acquisitions.

Ebitda for the first nine months of the year rose by 14 per cent to €2.4 billion on a pro-forma basis, which includes the pre-acquisition trading of businesses bought last year.

While cumulative sales for the first nine months of the year rose by 6 per cent to €20.4 billion, sales growth in the Americas slowed to 1 per cent in the third quarter from 13 per cent in the first half, when the company benefitted from favourable early season weather. Sales growth in Europe picked up to 4 per cent in the third quarter from 3 per cent in the first half.

Shares in CRH reached a nine-year high last week, valuing the group at over €27 billion, after Donald Trump won the US presidential election, with analysts from Merrion Capital to Barclays Bank concluding that its US building materials unit is best placed to benefit from highway spending under the Republican’s $550 billion infrastructure plan.

However, the shares have since pulled back as investors weighed the challenges Mr Trump faces getting his programme over the line in Congress.

Last year saw CRH carry out a transformational €6.4 billion purchase of assets off-loaded by European rivals Lafarge and Holcim, in order to appease competition authorities as part of their merger. It also acquired CR Laurence, North America’s leading maker and distributor of products for the professional glazing industry, for $1.3 billion.