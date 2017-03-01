CRH shuns Donald Trump’s Mexican wall

CRH’s shares may have surged 15 per cent since Donald Trump’s election as US president in November, on the back of hopes it will be a chief beneficiary from the Republican’s much-vaunted $1 trillion (€950 million) infrastructure spending programme.

But the Irish building materials giant’s chief executive, Albert Manifold, has ruled out being involved in Trump’s plan to build a security wall along the country’s border with Mexico.

While CRH’s Oldcastle unit, based in Atlanta, Georgia, is the largest cement and construction materials group in the US, Manifold told reporters on Wednesday the issue of the company participating in the construction of a wall along the 2,000-mile (3,218 km) border “doesn’t arise” as the group has doesn’t have any “significant presence in the extreme south” of the US.

He made the comments on a call with reporters after CRH reported a 41 per cent surge in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation last year, to €3.13 billion.

Last week, US Customs and Border Protection said that it plans to start awarding contracts by the middle of April for Mr Trump’s proposed “great wall” to keep illegal Mexican immigrants out of the US.

The agency said on Friday it will request initial bids on or around March 6th and that companies interested in being involved would have to submit “concept papers” to design and build prototypes by March 10th. The notification gave no details on where the wall would be built first and how many miles would be covered initially.

The project is “not of interest to us or relevant to us”, Manifold said.

Others definitely are interested, however. Germany’s Heidelberg Cement has said it expects to profit from a border wall, while US companies from Vulcan Materials to Martin Marrieta Materials and Granite Construction are being tipped as potential bidders for associated contracts.

However, some analysts predict that there may be no bigger winner from the mammoth project than a Mexican construction materials group -–Cemex.