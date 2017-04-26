CRH’s European sales growth offsets flat Americas

Construction materials group CRH delivered 4 per cent sales growth in the first quarter of the year, driven by a stabilising European market and a later Easter holidays as the performance in the Americas was flat, partly due to poor weather.

The largest company on the Dublin’s Iseq index said in a trading update on Wednesday that expects earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for the “seasonally less significant” first half of the year to be ahead of the €1.12 billion posted for the same period in 2016.

CRH forecast that it will make further earnings “progress” in the second half. It posted €2.01 billion of Ebitda in the second six months of last year.

The company’s ability to maintain its like-for-like sales in the Americas in the first three months of the year will surprise some analysts, including those in Deutsche Bank, who said earlier this montht that CRH risks reporting disappointing first-quarter sales in the region due to harsh weather and the fact that the same period of last year was particularly strong.

“CRH’s trading update highlights a promising start to the year,” said Robert Gardiner, an analyst with Davy in Dublin.

CRH has previously said it plans to get back on the acquisitions trail after focusing on cutting its debt burden last year following a record €8 billion on deals in 2015, including the transformative €6.5 billion purchase of assets hived off by European cement giants Lafarge and Holcim to appease competition authorities under their own merger.

The Dublin-based group said in February it has the capacity to spend between €2 billion and €3 billion on transactions by the middle of next year.

However, the group provided no update on mergers and acquisitions in the trading update. It previously reported that it had agreed to €500 million of purchases and investments in the first two months of the year and €400 million of disposals.

CRH holds its annual general meeting in Dublin on Thursday.

Shares in CRH have soared as much as 14 per cent following Donald Trump’s election as US president in November, as its Oldcastle unit in Atlanta, the country’s largest cement and construction materials provider, is expected to be one of the main beneficiaries from the new administration’s $1 trillion plan to upgrade roads, airports and rail lines.

In the first three months of the year, like-for-like sales in the Americas were “in line with” the same period in 2016, CRH. Sales grew by 6 per cent in Europe during the period “supported by stabilising trends in certain key markets and the timing of Easter holidays, which occurred in the first quarter of 2016,” it said.

Meanwhile, activity in the Philippines, the main part of its Asian division, had a “slow start to the year”, with like-for-like sales down 12 per cent as a result of poor weather and “competitive market conditions”, CRH said.