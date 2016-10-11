CRH hires banks to sell €500m of bonds

Building materials giant CRH has approached bond markets with plans to raise €500 million of debt that is due to be repaid in 12 years.

The company, headed by chief executive Albert Manifold, has hired banks including BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, ING, JP Morgan, Societe Generale and UBS to run the deal. The unsecured bonds are being sold by the group’s CRH Finance unit and are rated Baa2 by Moody’s, which is eight levels below the leading ratings agency’s top-notch Aaa stance.

The Central Bank approved a number updates to CRH’s base bond prospectuses last week, according to filings with the regulator.

CRH is forecasting record earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation this year in excess of €3 billion as trading conditions in America remain positive, while Europe shows early signs of recovery.

The group’s debt rose by €400 million during the first half of the year to €7.1 billion, equating to 2.5 times ebitda for the 12 months to June, according to its interim report.

Standard & Poor’s has upgraded its outlook on CRH’s credit rating last month as it sees the building materials group continuing to sell off unwanted assets and taking a more “moderate” acquisition strategy after a transformational €6.4 billion deal last year.

The ratings agency has raised the outlook on its BBB+ credit rating for CRH to stable from negative, as the group keeps a tight rein on costs and successfully integrates its biggest ever deal, the purchase of assets off-loaded by European rivals Lafarge and Holcim in 2015.

BBB+ rating is seven levels below S&P’s top-notch AAA rating for a company or country’s creditworthiness. It is three steps above what is considered sub-investment grade.