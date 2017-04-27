CRH executives defend pay at shareholders’ meeting

Albert Manifold, the chief executive of CRH whose total pay package hit €10 million last year, brushed off concerns over levels of executive pay from some shareholders following its annual general meeting in Dublin on Thursday.

“When shareholders do very well, I do very well,” said Mr Manifold, who pointed to the performance of the business last year, when it recorded a 69 per cent increase in earnings per share.

About 18 per cent of shareholders voted against the directors’ remuneration report in a non-binding vote at the agm, down significantly from the 40 per cent who revolted last year when a new pay scheme was brought in.

A shareholder who had travelled from Germany, who identified himself as Robert, queried directors about the levels of executive pay, which he said was “a little bit outrageous” when compared the increases in dividends.

CRH paid a final dividend per share of 65 cents, up four per cent.

Competence

An Irish-based shareholder who identified himself by his surname, Walsh, also asked the directors what provisions existed to claw back executive pay in future, if the board’s “confidence exceeds its competence”.

Nicky Hartery, the chairman, said bonus clawback provisions are in place and he reminded the shareholder that “over the last three years, our share price is up 80 per cent”.

Speaking to reporters afterwards, Mr Manifold said “85 per cent” of his remuneration is performance based and “the business has done very well”.

Overall, the board received a relatively warm reception from shareholders who attended the agm. The company’s earnings grew more than 40 per cent to more than €3 billion, with a third of this due to acquisitions made following a strategic review initiated in recent years by Mr Manifold.