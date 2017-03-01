CRH earnings surge 41% after record acquisitions

Building materials giant CRH posted 41 per cent earnings growth in last year, aided by record spending on acquisitions in 2015, and forecast “continued growth” this year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) rose to a record €3.13 billion from €2.22 billion, meeting analysts expectations but beating the company’s guidance that it would be in excess of €3 billion.

“2016 was a year of significant growth for CRH, with margins and returns ahead of last year in every division,” chief executive Albert Manifold said. “We benefitted from positive momentum in the Americas, and also in Europe, particularly in the northern and eastern regions where we operate.”

The company clashed its net debt by €1.3 billion to €5.3 billion, or 1.7 times ebitda, down from a ratio of 3 times a year earlier. At the end of 2016, CRH was sitting on €2.5 billion of cash and cash equivalents and €3 billion of undrawn committed lending facilities.

The market value of CRH has surged by 9 per cent since Donald Trump’s election in November as US president, amid hopes that it would be among the main beneficiaries from the administration’s plans to spend $1 trillion on infrastructure. However, the stock has been subject to volatility of late - and is about 6 per cent off its January high - amid concerns over timing and execution of the massive spending plan.

CRH went through a transformational year in 2015 as it spent €8 billion on acquisitions, including the €6.5 billion purchase that August of assets hived off by European cement giant LafargeHolcim to appease competition authorities under its creation by merger.

The group said on Wednesday it has spend €500 million on eight deals in North America so far this year, more than twice what it spend for last year as a whole. In the first two months of the year CRH raised €400 million of from the sale of six unwanted businesses in Europe, bringing total divestments since 2014 now amount to €2 billion.

CRH’s sales rose by 15 per cent last year to €27.1 billion, but would have been up only 4 per cent on a pro forma basis, had the assets purchased during 2015 belonged to the group for the entirety of that year.

Broken down by geographical area, sales in the Americas grew by a pro forma 5 per cent as they benefitted from “continued positive construction markets suppored by low interest rates and increasing employment”, while European sales grew 4 per cent as key markets continued to recover. Sales in the Philippines, a key part of the new Asian division, increased by 1 per cent.

While CRH broke a seven-year stint of stagnant dividends to increase its full-year planned payment by just 4 per cent to 65c per share, analysts at Davy said that the low rate of increase indicates “a renewed focus on investment”.