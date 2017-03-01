Construction group partners with BDO Northern Ireland

The Construction Employers Federation (CEF) has announced a new partnership that will put specialist tax and business planning support within reach of more than 800 building companies.

The tie-up with BDO Northern Ireland will see CEF’s membership, ranging from micro-businesses to industry heavy hitters, gain access to a series of specialist advice services and tailored workshops over the next ten months.

Construction Employers Federation managing director John Armstrong said he was “delighted” with the partnership.

“As a forward-thinking and innovative sector, our members in the construction industry have always taken a strategic and partner-led approach, which is why we are delighted that BDO Northern Ireland has joined us as an official Patron of the Federation and for their commitment to assist in driving renewed growth and success over the years ahead through the business critical advice and support that they can offer,” he said.

“Our objective is to deliver one shared voice of the construction industry to ensure that our work delivers for our people, our members and the wider economy and are excited to have the backing of BDO Northern Ireland for the future.”

BDO Northern Ireland partner Brian Murphy said a thriving construction sector is “essential” for the economy.

“Confidence has been slow to return, but we’re now seeing progress on the skylines with a number of landmark developments, residential properties and hotels nearing completion across the Province,” he said.

“It’s important that construction companies of all sizes across Northern Ireland maintain this momentum and continue to grow smartly and sustainably.

“Our partnership with CEF is about gearing a range of professional advice and services towards the emerging needs of the sector and its long-term prospects.

“Through focused workshops and consultations, building firms will have access to the practical planning support and expertise that can help boost jobs and growth potential.”