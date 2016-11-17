Celtic Tiger echoes as Cairn reports off-plan sales worth €27.2m

New results from Cairn Homes have shown renewed interest in off-plan sales, a practice common in the Celtic Tiger property bubble.

The housebuilder had been due to put its Rathgar development on the market early next year, but brought forward sales to take advantage of what it described as early demand. In practice, it means the Marianella site has already taken deposits on 40 of the 234 homes off the plans, with a total sales value of €27.2 million. That puts the average price at €680,000. The units aren’t due to be completed until March.

In a trading update for the period between July 1st and November 16th, Cairn Homes said it was making good progress in developing its land-bank, the core portfolio of which now consists of 29 separate sites. The company plans to develop more than 12,000 units of these sites, 90 per cent of which are in the Greater Dublin area.

Cairn said it was still on track to meet its 2016 target of completing more than 100 house sales across its active sites, and said it was confident of delivering 1,200 units a year by 2019.

Part of the fuel for further growth in market could be the help to buy scheme recently introduced by the Government.

“Cairn occupies a strong position in a rapidly improving Irish housing market,” said chief executive Michael Stanley. “We continue to accelerate our home-building operations in accordance with our IPO plans and have a talented team to deliver on our growth targets.”