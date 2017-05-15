Capital Dock is a joint venture with Nama and Fairfax Financial Holdings

Capital Dock is a development by Kennedy Wilson, an international real estate firm, in Dublin’s Docklands. The 660,000sq ft development is a joint venture with the National Asset Management Agency (Nama) and Fairfax Financial Holdings.

Extending over 4.8 acres on Sir John Rogerson’s Quay, the development will include 345,000sq ft of office space and 190 residential units.

The partnership between Kennedy Wilson, which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, and Nama began as the former sought to get zoning for the Capital Docks site. Part of that site was acquired in mid-2013 when Kennedy Wilson and its equity partner took ownership of a 3.4 acre plot.

In December 2014, a joint venture agreement was signed between Kennedy Wilson, its equity partner and Nama. The joint venture arrangement entailed Kennedy Wilson and Nama merging their adjacent sites at Sir John Rogerson’s Quay. Kennedy Wilson, the development manager of the site, would ultimately own an 85 per cent interest in the development, with Nama owning the remaining 15 per cent interest.

Planning for the site was awarded in October 2015 and site enabling works began one month later. The main contract was awarded to Sisk in July 2016.

Nama originally held an interest of 75 per cent in the 22 hectares of undeveloped land in the Docklands strategic development zone. It is estimated that about four million square foot of commercial space and more than 2,000 apartments will ultimately be delivered on the 15 sites originally held by Nama.