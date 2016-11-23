Builder Siac posts profits of €322,000

Builders Siac Construction Ltd earned profits of €322,000 last year, turning around a 2014 loss of €2.7 million, according to the latest figures.

Accounts for Siac Construction show that turnover was €25.3 million in 2015. The figure was 42 per cent more than the €17.8 million recorded in 2014, but accounts for that year only covered 10 months.

Profit before tax was €322,000 in 2015. The company lost €2.775 million the previous year.

Losses arising from a dispute over a Polish motorway building contract forced Siac to seek court protection in late 2013.

It only emerged from that early the following year after a restructuring plan was agreed with creditors by the court-appointed examiner, Michael McAteer of Grant Thornton.

The company’s balance sheet shows that net assets on December 31st, 2015, stood at €6.224 million, up from €5.8 million the previous year.

Directors Martin Maher and Pearse Ferguson say that its wastewater and roads divisions were the strongest performers in 2015.