Abbey reports pre-tax profit of €21.76m for first half

Housebuilder Abbey has reported a pre-tax profit of €21.76 million for the six months to the end of October, down from €29.68 million during the sameperiod last year.

The company’s housebuilding division completed 252 sales during the six-month period, with a turnover of €77.95 million resulting in an operating profit of €19.63 million.

During the period the UK housing division acquired 485 plots, while in Ireland it acquired 94 plots.

M & J Engineers, Abbey’s UK plant hire business, generated operating profits of €1.46 million on a turnover of €9.90 million.

The Board declared a dividend of 7 cent per share, which together with the 8 cent approved at the AGM in October, will make a total of 15 cent for the financial year.

Abbey chairman Charles Gallagher said the immediate outlook continues to be good and a strong second half should allow physical activity to surpass last year.

“In England, uncertainty is affecting sentiment and this may impact the business in 2017. In Ireland gradually easier credit conditions for first time buyers is supporting the slow recovery. Overall the group is well placed and continues to grow,” he said.