What’s coming up in the business week ahead

Career Zoo

More than 7,000 people are expected to attend Career Zoo, taking place in Dublin this Saturday, with employers from sectors including biopharma, technology and financial services taking part.

Bank of Ireland, EY, Pramerica and Bristol Myers Squibb will be among the companies recruiting at the event which will include panel discussions on topics such as future tech, cyber security, FinTech, big data and BioTech. There will also be coding workshops, hacks, and a series of talks on promoting diversity in tech.

A recent survey by Career Zoo found more than 80 per cent of tech professionals in Ireland plan to change jobs in the next 12 months, with most attracted to workplaces with family-friendly policies and opportunities to travel.

Career Zoo’s Jackie Slattery said tech professionals place less value on pay-scales than other workplace factors. “They know they can attract a decent salary. As a result, what they consider important when assessing a potential new employer are factors like family-friendly policies, travel opportunities, an enjoyable work environment, generous levels of annual leave, and flexible work options, such as remote working and flexible hours.”

She said the mobility of tech professionals is further evidenced by the fact that over 50 per cent of respondents hail from outside Ireland originally, with high response levels from tech professionals from Brazil, India, Spain, the UK and Italy.

Almost 43 per cent of survey respondents also said they believe Brexit will have repercussions for their career.

Best practices of energy in manufacturing

The role, future, challenges and best practices of energy in manufacturing in Ireland will be examined at an energy symposium in Cong, Co Mayo this week.

The symposium, which is being hosted by Advanced Manufacturing Ireland, will feature more than 100 speakers from companies such as GSK, EMC, Boston Scientific, Intel, Pfizer, Abbot Diagnostics and Ericsson.

ADVERTISEMENT

Advanced Manufacturing Ireland chief executive Barry Kennedy said the Irish manufacturing sector is a major consumer of power.

“Energy consumption is a key component of maintaining productivity and competitiveness in the global environment. Ireland has a unique opportunity to lead global best practices and protect the long term viability of the sector by harnessing the insights of the leaders and jointly creating a roadmap for the future.”

Elsewhere, more than 600 digital marketing professionals are expected to attend the 3XE digital marketing conference in Dublin this Thursday.

Speakers include Wolfgang Digital CEO and founder Alan Coleman, RTÉ head of digital and innovation Aidan McCullen, In The Company Of Huskies digital strategist Aleesha Tully and ICAN head of SEO Gavin Duff.

The one-day event consists of sessions and workshops on search engine optimisation, Adwords, branded content and social media tactics.

For your diary

Monday

Results: Alcoa.

Meetings: DublinBeta (Andrews Lane Theatre, Dublin 2).

Indicators: Irish construction PMI (Sept); Irish residential property prices (Aug); German balance of trade (Aug)

Tuesday - Budget Day

Results: Ted Baker.

Meetings: Cork Chamber business breakfast (Kinglsey Hotel, Cork); Tyndall Technology Day (Croke Park, Dublin 3); Social Entrepreneurs Ireland awards (Mansion House, Dublin 2).

Indicators: Euro zone ZEW economic sentiment (Oct); German ZEW economic sentiment (Oct).

Wednesday

Results: Bank Mutual; BlackRock; Delta Air Lines.

Indicators: Euro zone industrial production (Aug).

Thursday

Results: Suedzucker; WH Smith.

Meetings: 3XE Digital (Croke Park, Dublin 3); Energy Symposium (Cong, Co Mayo).

Indicators: German inflation rate (Sept); US continuing jobless claims (Oct 1).

Friday

Results: Citigroup; JPMorgan Chase; Wells Fargo.

Meetings: Energy Symposium (Cong, Co Mayo).

Indicators: Irish balance of trade (Aug); Chinese inflation rate (Sept); US retail sales (Sept); US retail sales (Sept).