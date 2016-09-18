What’s coming up in the business week ahead

MONDAY

Results: French Connection.

Indicators: Euro zone construction output (Jul); Euro zone current account (Jul).

TUESDAY

Results: FedEx; Kingfisher.

Meetings: Merrion Pharmaceuticals AGM & EGM (ByrneWallace, Dublin 2); North Kildare Chamber women in business event (Killashee Hotel, Co Kildare); Giro conference (Convention Centre, Dublin 1); GillenMarkets annual investment conference (RDS, Dublin 4).

Indicators: US housing starts (Aug).

WEDNESDAY

Global pharma event

With nine of the world’s top 10 pharma companies based here, Ireland has established itself as a place of global significance for the biopharmaceutical industry.

The Irish Pharmaceutical Healthcare Association (IPHA), BioPharmaChem Ireland and the National Institute for BioProcessing Research and Training have come together to host BioPharma Ambition in Dublin this week.

The global pharma event will showcase the latest research in discovery, development, manufacturing and healthcare solutions. It will feature insights and talks from senior global research personnel at companies such as GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, AbbVie, Eli Lilly, Amgen, BioMarin, Merck and GE Healthcare Life Sciences. IPHA president Dr Leisha Daly said this is perhaps the biggest and most ambitious pharma-related event ever hosted in Ireland.

“It is very fitting that we are having it here, as Ireland is today a global player when it comes to the development and manufacture of new medicines.”

Speakers include Dr. William Kopcha, director of the US Food and Drug Administration’s office of pharmaceutical quality, who will discuss how policy regulation, innovation and quality in pharmaceuticals can be aligned.

Sir Andrew Dillon, CEO of UK National Institute for Health and Care Excellence, will discuss how the institute will influence and facilitate pharmaceutical innovation in health services.

Results: General Mills.

Meetings: Biopharma ambition conference (Dublin Castle, Dublin 2).

Indicators: Irish residential property prices (Jul); UK public sector net borrowing (Aug); US MBA mortgage applications (Sept 16).

Other: Bank of Japan interest rate decision; US Fed interest rate decision.

THURSDAY

Data science awards

The global economy is becoming more and more data influenced, with data-driven thinking being extended into every facet of life.

Against this backdrop, the inaugural DatSci Awards are taking place in Dublin this week, to recognise Ireland’s homegrown talent in data science.

Event organiser and head of data science recruitment at Next Generation, Laura Kennedy, said the movement towards data driven business management and decision-making in Ireland over the last number of years has been phenomenal.

“Ireland has become a real hub for data innovation as well as research and development,” she said.

The awards will look at companies in the data science industry including multinationals, SME’s and start-ups. The judges include National Centre for Applied Data Analytics director Edward McDonnell, National Digital Research Centre venture leader Dermot Casey, Atlantic Bridge Capital investment director Helen McBreen, Next Generation chief executive Linda Davis and Cronan McNamara, CEO and founder of Creme Global.

Separately, the ADFX Awards are also taking place in Dublin on Thursday, hosted by comedian Dara Ó Briain. The awards celebrate the most effective campaigns in Ireland and showcase the agencies who have transformed their client’s business. The keynote speaker at the event will be renowned US ad contrarian and digital dissident Bob Hoffman.

Results: Origin Enterprises; Fonterra Co-Operative.

Meetings: ADFX awards (InterContinental Hotel, Dublin 4); DatSci awards (Aviva Stadium, Dublin 4).

Indicators: Irish wholesale price index (Aug); US initial jobless claims (Sept 17); US house price index (Jul).

FRIDAY

Results: Natuzzi.

Indicators: German GfK consumer confidence (Oct); US Chicago Fed national activity index (Aug); UK BBA mortgage approvals (Aug).