The major business events happening this week

Monday

Results: Halliburton; McDonald’s; Yahoo!.

Meetings: Financial Services Ireland roundtable on Brexit (Ibec, Dublin 2).

Indicators: Irish retail sales (Dec).

Tuesday

Results: EasyJet; Johnson & Johnson; Samsung Electronics; SAP; Verizon Communications.

Meetings: The Irish Times Corporate Tax Summit (Westin Hotel, Dublin 2); Dublin Chamber Technology Forum (Mason, Hayes and Curran, Dublin 4).

Indicators: UK public sector net borrowing (Dec); Japanese balance of trade (Dec); US Richmond Fed manufacturing index (Jan).

Ireland’s corporate tax regime faces multiple challenges

Ireland’s corporate tax regime faces multiple challenges, as the European Union accelerates its demand for a common approach, while a post-Brexit Britain and a Trump-led US threaten to lower their rates.

Against this backdrop, The Irish Times will host a corporate tax summit in the Westin Hotel in Dublin tomorrow.

EU economics and taxation commissioner Pierre Moscovici will be among the speakers to debate one of the most controversial issues on the economic and political agenda. Other speakers at the event will include Minister for Finance Michael Noonan, US deputy tax leader Pam Olsen, PwC Ireland head of tax Joe Tynan, Irish Tax Institute tax policy director Cora O’Brien, PwC Ireland managing partner Feargal O’Rourke and Irish Times journalists Fintan O’Toole, Cliff Taylor and Suzanne Lynch.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos last week, Mr Moscovici said Britain’s decision to leave the EU will be a damaging blow for the UK and the soon-to-be 27-country bloc. He said the UK would face weaker economic growth outside the bloc.

On the subject of Brexit, Financial Services Ireland will host a roundtable discussion in Dublin today on the implications of Brexit for financial services. Speakers will include Central Bank of Ireland director of policy and risk Gerry Cross, Credit Suisse International global head of prime services Indrajit Bardhan, SMBC Aviation Capital chairman Shinichi Hayashida and Alan Duffy, chief executive of HSBC Ireland.

Wednesday

Results: Abbott Laboratories; AT&T; Banco Santander; Boeing; Citrix Systems; eBay; Novartis; Qualcomm.

Indicators: US MBA mortgage applications (Jan 20); US house price index (Nov).

Other: Hostelworld trading update.

Thursday

Results: Alphabet; Amazon. com; CPL Resources; Starbucks; Unilever; VMware.

Meetings: Marketing Multiplied (Convention Centre, Dublin 1); DPD Management Forum (Westin Hotel, Dublin 2).

Indicators: German retail sales (Dec); German GfK consumer confidence.

Marketing conference to focus on influencing growth

Some 250 people from the Irish marketing and advertising industry are expected to attend Marketing Multiplied in Dublin this Thursday.

Speakers at the event will include Greencore chief executive Patrick Coveney, economist Jim Power, Core Media CEO Alan Cox, economist Chris Johns, and Mary Lambkin, professor of marketing at UCD School of Business.

The event will see the launch of a large-scale report into the influence of marketing communications on the growth of brands and national economies.

Authored by Alan Cox, Jim Power and Chris Johns, the report reviews the impact of marketing communications from both a macro and micro-economic basis and demonstrates the significant contribution that marketing makes to national economies.

The event will also examine local and international case studies in existence that prove and quantify the significant influence that marketing campaigns can have on the growth and profitability of businesses and brands.

Elsewhere, DPDgroup, the parcel delivery network of Geopost, will hold its annual Management Forum in Dublin on Thursday and Friday. Speakers at the event will include Geopost president Paul-Marie Chavanne, head of La Poste Philippe Wahl and Yves Delmas, COO Europe of DPD Group.

This is the second time that the Management Forum has been held in Dublin, it was previously held here in 2006.

DPD Ireland chief executive Brendan O’Neill said DPD Ireland is delighted to be hosting the Management Forum in Dublin, as 2016 was a big year for DPD Ireland, despite being one of the smaller business units within the DPDgroup.

“We saw our volumes once again increase by almost 20 per cent, continuing the trend of the last number of years. The expansion of our hub in Athlone trebles our capacity and fully prepares us for future growth. DPD across Europe is going from strength to strength.”

Friday

Meetings: Bloodstone Partners Build Your Business breakfast series (Bank of Ireland, Grand Canal Square, Dublin 2); DPD Management Forum (Westin Hotel, Dublin 2).

Indicators: UK Gfk consumer confidence (Jan); UK nationwide housing prices (Jan); US Michigan consumer sentiment (Dec).