Seen & Heard: Spend Apple interest on grants, says Minister

Minister for Communications Denis Naughten has told colleagues that interest payments on the €13 billion recovered from Apple should be given to community projects, according to the Sunday Business Post.

Although the Government is appealing the European Commission’s verdict that it gave Apple illegal state aid, it is legally required to recover the money from Apple in the meantime.

The newspaper reports that Mr Naughten has argued for the interest from this money to be used to provide one-off grants to communities affected by the recession.

Pfizer expansion green-lit

Pfizer has got the go-ahead for a €500 million-plus expansion that will create up to 350 jobs at the pharmaceutical company’s campus in west Dublin, reports the Sunday Times. The US company confirmed South Dublin County Council had given notification last week that it would grant planning permission for a new biopharmaceutical manufacturing plant.

The plan will add 35,000sq m of manufacturing space at a site at Grange Castle, where 1,100 people are already employed.

The expansion proposal is seen as a vote of confidence by Pfizer, which had to scrap plans earlier this year for a takeover of rival Allergan, a deal that would have shifted its corporate base to Ireland.

RTÉ losses head to €20 million

RTÉ’s losses for 2016 are headed towards €20 million, according to the Sunday Independent. The broadcaster has been on track for an expensive year following its coverage of the 1916 centenary, the general election, the Olympic and Paralympic Games and Euro 2016.

Following a Brexit-related dip in advertising revenue, it is preparing for a new round of cost-saving measures, which may include a voluntary redundancy programme and cuts in its output.

The broadcaster recorded a deficit of €2.8 million deficit in 2015, a year in which its personnel costs rose by €11.3 million.

Bus operators withdraw from competition

Two transport operators have pulled out of a competition for a contract to run private bus routes in Dublin, the Sunday Business Post reports. British company National Express and a consortium between Irish company Dualway and French operator RATP Dev have both decided not to proceed with their involvement in the competitive tender, the newspaper said.

This leaves Dublin Bus itself, Luas operator Transdev and two other international companies in the running for the routes. The National Transport Authority announced in December 2013 that 10 per cent of Dublin Bus and Bus Éireann services would be put out to competitive tender.