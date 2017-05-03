Paddy Power Betfair revenue grows by 23% in Q1

First quarter revenues at Paddy Power Betfair increased by 23 per cent compared to the same period in 2016 to £416 million (€419 million) on the back of “growth driven by sports”. On a constant currency basis however, the increase of group revenue was more modest and increased by 15 per cent.

However, the group’s sportsbook net revenue percentage was behind the company’s expectations in the quarter, but were up on the first quarter in 2016 which suffered from adverse sports results, most notably at the Cheltenham Festival.

At this year’s Cheltenham festival, 19 of the 28 races were profitable, compared with just 11 in 2016.

Operating profit at the group also grew in the three months to the end of March. The growth of 114 per cent closed out the quarter with an underlying operating profit of £91 million.

“Reversing the trend of the past two years, results at Cheltenham 2017 favoured bookmakers and this contributed to good revenue growth. Combined with the annualisation of merger-related cost savings and continued focus on operating efficiency, this resulted in a doubling of operating profits in the first quarter”, said Broen Corcoran, chief executive of Paddy Power Betfair.

But, Mr Corcoran also noted that April was a weak month for the company, “at high profile events such as the grand national, premier league football and the US masters, results favoured customers, and overall gross win margins were weak”.

Online revenue, which makes up over half of overall group review, increased in the quarter by 15 per cent while gaming revenues increased by 2 per cent.

The retail outfit for the company saw revenues increase by 23 per cent to £82 million on the previous quarter. However, excluding the impact of new shops and currency movements that increase was less modest and grew by 16 per cent.