Kieran Mulvey to chair Adare consultancy

Kieran Mulvey, the former head of the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC), who retired last year, has been appointed as the chairman of Adare Human Resources Management, a Dublin consultancy.

The outspoken former civil servant, who ran the ASTI teachers’ union prior to leading the WRC and its predecessor the Labour Relations Commission, will join the company’s board, which also includes former Drury Communications managing director, Pádraig McKeon.

Mr Mulvey will also share his insider experience of the State’s industrial machinery directly with Adare’s clients at events, beginning with a training course at the Aviva Stadium at the end of the month.

Dispute resolution

Adare managing director Derek McKay said Mr Mulvey’s advice will be available to clients seeking advice about dealing with the WRC and “on matters regarding dispute resolution, compliance, adjudication and conciliation services”.

Mr Mulvey, who retired from the WRC last year, is currently the chairman of Sports Ireland.

He previously chaired the talks that led to the Croke Park, Haddington Road and Lansdowne Road public-service pay agreements between the State and unions. He was also retained by the State recently to write a report on the regeneration of Dublin’s northeast inner city and also to mediate an agreement on the new maternity hospital pencilled for Elm Park.