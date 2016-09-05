Irish franchise sector poised for strong growth, study finds

More than 28,000 people now work in the Irish franchise sector, with the industry poised for strong growth in the coming years, according to recent research by Ipsos MRBI for AIB and the Irish Franchise Association.

These employees are engaged in the operations of 2,975 franchise units, across a wide range of sectors ranging from retailing to food service.

Against this backdrop, Ireland’s largest-ever franchise show is talking place in Dublin this Friday and Saturday.

Free seminars

Attendees will be able to talk to existing franchisees and franchisors, get free legal advice on franchising, have face-to-face discussions with franchise brands and get advice on franchise funding. There will also be more than 50 free seminars, on topics such as buying a franchise and international franchising.

Exhibitors include Camile Thai, Énergie Fitness, Grimaldi’s Italian Pizzeria, Everlast Fitness, Lock Doctor, Tutti Frutti Frozen Yoghurt and DPD Ireland.

“Our mission is to promote and develop best-practice franchising in Ireland and create an environment within which franchising can grow,” Irish Franchise Association chairman David Killeen said.