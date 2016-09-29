IMI conference deals with ‘disruptive’ as new normal

Disruptive business environments are the “new normal” as change takes place across all industries, and recognising and seizing the opportunity could lead to success for Irish businesses, a conference will hear today.

More than 250 executives are attending the Irish Management Institute’s National Management Conference in Sandyford.

“Disruptive business environments have become the new normal,” said IMI chief executive Dr Simon Boucher. This year’s conference will provide over 250 of Ireland’s C-Suite audience with the latest insights from local and global thinkers and leaders who have driven business success in disruptive environments by identifying and seizing all opportunities.”

Among the speakers at this year’s event are Connacht Rugby head coach Pat Lam, who will use the team’s Pro 12 victory this year to discuss the highs and lows of transformation through culture; former ESRI director Frances Ruane; professor of management and faculty director of the Tuck Executive Program at the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College Sydney Finklestein ; Adrian Furnham, professor of psychology at University College London and research specialist in global strategy and marketing; and professor of management and co-director of the Centre on China Innovation, at China Europe International Business School, George Yip.

Taoiseach Enda Kenny will address the conference later today.