Houses in Detroit seized from Dolores McNamara’s family

The family of Euromillions lotto winner Dolores McNamara and the Eddie Hobbs-backed property fund Brendan Investments have until February 2nd to object to the seizure by local authorities in Detroit of scores of their houses in rundown parts of the city.

The McNamaras and Brendan Investments invested separately in the Detroit abandoned homes market between 2012 and 2014.

The family, who bought more than 100 units for $5 million, and the fund, which bought an estimated 500 units, have both lost heavily on their respective forays. They have been forfeiting scores of houses to the authorities for non-payment of property taxes, and selling others at a loss.

Records at Wayne County treasury in Michigan show that 40 homes have been seized from the McNamaras. Detroit homes are forfeited if owners don’t pay their property taxes for three years. At least 200 were seized from Brendan Investments.

Seizure list

The first two seizures from the McNamaras were made two years ago, records show. Another two were seized a year ago, while a further 36 were listed in the most recent seizure list, published in recent weeks.

The records show that Ms McNamara’s eldest son, Gary McNamara, has an ownership interest in 32 seized houses, many co-owned with his siblings. Daughter Dawn McNamara has an interest in eight, Kevanne and and Kim seven each, son Dean three houses. Youngest son Lee co-owns four seized houses.

In several cases, the family appears to have purchased large numbers of houses on the same street. Many were later put up for sale at heavy losses.

For example, Gary and Kevanne paid about $56,000 for 14335 Prevost Street in 2013. It was for sale before Christmas at $17,500, and has now been seized.

Ms McNamara, who won €115 million in 2005, entered the Detroit market after being introduced by Mr Hobbs to Vincent Regan and Hugh O’Neill, directors of Brendan Investments who co-founded it with him 10 years ago.

Mr Hobbs does not advise on property transactions, and is no longer a director of Brendan Investments. He retains a 4.5 per cent stake in the fund, however, which raised €13 million from Irish investors but is facing losses of 90 per cent.