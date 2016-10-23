For your diary: the business events happening this week

MONDAY

Results: Visa.

Meetings: International Masters of Gaming Law conference (Shelbourne Hotel, D2).

Indicators: Japanese balance of trade (Sept).

Law centre stage at gaming conference

The International Masters of Gaming Law conference kicked off in Dublin yesterday and will continue until tomorrow.

The event will explore issues affecting gaming attorneys, regulators, policy makers and industry executives in gambling markets around the world. There will be sessions on the gaming industry in Ireland, intellectual property considerations for entering online gaming markets, compliance in the online world, daily fantasy sports in Europe and the US, and the future of horse racing.

“With an evolving regulatory landscape, this international conference brings together many of the world leaders in gaming and betting technology and compliance, intellectual property, and social responsibility,” Joe Kelly of A&L Goodbody said.

Separately, a 24-hour hackathon-style event will take place in Cork on Friday to come up with practical solutions to climate change challenges within the agri-food sector.

The organisers – the Environmental Research Institute, UCC and Energy Cork – hope to enable participants to deliver tangible solutions to ensure the sustainability of the region’s thriving agri-business sector, while diminishing any negative climate impact.

“The agri-food industry is responsible for a large portion of Irish greenhouse gas emissions so with these facts in mind, we felt it was appropriate to tailor the Cork Climathon to the food sector and look at ways we can manage and reduce the carbon footprint of agribusiness in the region,” said Dr Paul Bolger of the Environmental Research Institute in Cork.

Other Climathon events will be taking place in 121 cities all around the world on the same day.

TUESDAY

Results: Apple; AT&T; Caterpillar; Chubb; General Motors; HTC; Merck & Co; Whirlpool; Whitbread.

Meetings: International Masters of Gaming Law conference (Shelbourne Hotel, D2).

Indicators: US Richmond Fed manufacturing index (Oct); US house price index (Aug).

WEDNESDAY

Results: Bankia; Coca-Cola; GlaxoSmithKline; Groupon; Ingersoll-Rand; Shutterfly; State Street; Tesla Motors; VMware.

Meetings: Sports and Tech conference (RDS, Dublin 4).

Indicators: German retail sales (Sept); German Gfk consumer confidence (Sept); US MBA mortgage applications (Oct 21).

THURSDAY

Results: Alcatel Lucent; Alkermes; Alphabet; Amazon. com; Amgen; Bristol-Myers Squibb; CBRE Group; Colgate-Palmolive; Deutsche Bank; LG Electronics; LinkedIn; LogMeIn; Samsung Electronics; Telefonica; Twitter.

Meetings: EY Entrepreneur of the Year awards (Citywest Hotel, Co Dublin); Ibec HR Leadership Summit (Croke Park, D3); Women and Leadership in Family Business seminar (DCU Business School, D9); CIMA Women in Business event (CIMA Ireland, Harcourt Road, D2).

EY Entrepreneur of the Year to be revealed

Entrepreneurs from 24 companies will battle it out this Thursday for the title of EY Entrepreneur of the Year.

More than 1,500 business leaders and entrepreneurs are due to attend the awards ceremony in Dublin, with one winner selected from each of the three categories – emerging, industry and international – as well as an overall winner. The overall winner will represent Ireland at the World Entrepreneur of the Year Awards in Monaco next June.

The judging panel chaired by Cpl Resources chief executive Anne Heraty will judge the finalists based on a number of criteria including; value creation; strategic direction; financial performance; national and global impact; and the entrepreneur’s contribution to society and industry.

A special award will also be presented on the evening to an individual who has made a significant contribution to the island of Ireland and epitomises entrepreneurial vision, innovation and commitment to excellence. Previous winners have included Fr Peter McVerry, founder of the Peter McVerry Trust, and Peter Sutherland, former chairman of Goldman Sachs International and former attorney general of Ireland.

The finalists in the emerging category are: Stephen Smith of Kitman Labs; Mark McCloskey of Oneview Healthcare; Niall Stringer and Gillian Maxwell of Tiger Stores; Paul Quigley and Andrew Mullaney of Newswhip; Brian Lee of Freshly Chopped; Ciara Clancy of Beats Medical; Louise Grubb of Q1 Scientific; and Leona and Sean McAllister of PlotBox.

The finalists in the industry category are: Dr Suresh Tharma and Ashok Songra of 3fivetwo Group; Jim Wright of JMW Farms; James Leckey of Leckey; Gareth Loye of M&M Contractors; Leslie Codd of Codd Mushrooms; Stephen Vernon of Green Property; Colin Culliton of TPI Group; and Eamon Donnelly of Uform.

The finalists in the international category are: James McGee of Athlone Extrusions; Brendan Mooney of Kainos Group; Kieran O’Keeffe of MobileWebAdz; John Moore of 3D4Medical; Clodagh Cavanagh of Abbey Machinery; Noel Moran of Prepaid Financial Services and EComm Merchant Solutions; Maurice Healy of the Healy Group; and Gavan Walsh of ICabbi.

FRIDAY

Results: AbbVie; Audi; Danske Bank; Geberit; MasterCard; Mylan; Phillips 66; Sanofi; UBS Group; Xerox.

Meetings: IG Trading Summit (Chartered Accountants House, D2); Cork Climathon (Environmental Research Institute, UCC, Cork).

Indicators: UK Gfk consumer confidence (Oct); Japanese inflation rate (Sept); UK Nationwide housing prices (Oct); Euro zone consumer confidence (Oct); Euro zone business confidence (Oct); Euro zone industrial sentiment (Oct); US Michigan consumer sentiment (Oct).