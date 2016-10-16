For your diary: the business events happening this week

MONDAY

Results: Bank of America; Hasbro; Netflix; Valeant Pharmaceuticals.

Indicators: Euro zone inflation rate (Sept); Japanese industrial production (Aug).

TUESDAY

Results: ASOS; Bellway; Danone; Domino’s Pizza; Goldman Sachs; Intel; Johnson & Johnson; Kuehne + Nagel; Yahoo!

Meetings: An Post ‘Grow My Business’ conference (Croke Park, Dublin 3); CIMA Brexit briefing (CIMA Ireland, D2).

Indicators: UK retail price index (Sept); UK inflation rate (Sept); US inflation rate (Sept).

WEDNESDAY

Results: Abbott Laboratories; American Express; Citrix Systems; eBay; Halliburton; Mattel; Morgan Stanley; Xilinx.

Meetings: Learn Inbound marketing event (Olympia Theatre, Dublin 2).

Indicators: Chinese retail sales (Sept); Chinese industrial production (Sept); UK unemployment rate (Aug); US MBA mortgage applications (Oct 14); Euro zone construction output (Aug).

THURSDAY

Results: Amazon.com; Bank of New York Mellon; ICON; Microsoft; Norwegian Air; Verizon Communications; Walgreens Boots.

Meetings: Re:Publica Digital Festival (Dublin); PRII annual conference (Ballsbridge Hotel, Dublin 4); Uprise Festival (RDS, Dublin 4); An Post ‘Grow My Business’ conference (Clarion Hotel, Cork).

Indicators: UK retail sales (Sept); US existing home sales (Sept); US initial jobless claims (Oct 15).

Other: ECB interest rate decision.

FRIDAY

Results: Daimler; General Electric; Kia Motors; McDonald’s; Moody’s; SAP; Whirlpool.

Indicators: UK public sector net borrowing (Sept).

Other: Corbion interim management statement.

Re:publica and Uprise Festival

Two technology conferences will go head to head in Dublin today - Re:publica and Uprise Festival.

Re:publica is being held outside of Berlin for the very first time, and will take place at various venues in Dublin city centre. Participants from Ireland and abroad will come together to discuss aspects of the digital society and connect.

Speakers include Evercam founder Marco Herbst, fischerAppelt director of digital strategy Christian Clawien and Professor Peter Neumann, founder and director of the International Centre for the Study of Radicalisation (ICSR) at King‘s College in London. Mr Herbst will discuss the state of surveillance in Dublin, while Mr Clawien will talk about algorithms of populism.

More than 150 start-ups are expected to exhibit at the Uprise Festival, which is taking place in the RDS. A pitch battle will see six international start-ups pit their strengths against six Irish start-ups, with the audience deciding the ultimate winner.

There will be a number of workshops at the event on topics such as trademarks, innovation, recruitment, branding, sales and workplace culture.

Uprise founder Paul O’Connell said the event is providing a matchmaking service, matching start-ups to VCs and investors. There will also be panels on a broad range of topics from artificial intelligence to entrepreneurship.

‘Grow My Business’ conferences in Dublin and Cork this week

Turning ideas and innovation into income will be the central theme for An Post’s ‘Grow My Business’ conferences taking place in Dublin and Cork this week.

Target McConnells chairman Gary Brown, WorldBOX chief executive Bernie Kinsella, Small Firms Association director Patricia Callan and Alison Cowzer, an investor on Dragon’s Den are among the speakers.

The speakers will explore the challenges facing small to medium business owners to help them identify and capitalise on exciting opportunities.

Ms Kinsella will talk about growing an idea into an award winning company, while Ms Callan will discuss how businesses can navigate and sustain growth when faced with the issues of rising business costs, particularly wage pressures, skill shortages and employee retention.

Mr Brown will give a practical session on how innovation drives income, and Red FM’s head of marketing, Stephen Ryan will offer up his ideas and case studies on how to grow business using inteRe:publica and Uprise Festivalgrated marketing channels.

Fiona Heffernan, head of Post Media at An Post said Ireland is in a growth phase, but continuation of this growth is subject to a number of factors.

“Changes in Europe and our small open economy will be key economic influences in the short to medium term.”

She said the focus for this year’s event is idea generation for innovation, business development and marketing, as well as the “very important and current issue of Brexit implications for Irish exporting and local companies”.