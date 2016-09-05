For your diary: Applegreen, Dalata and Redrow results due
Irish August inflation and July industrial production figures to be published
Service station chain Applegreen is to report results on Tuesday.
Monday
Irish hotel group Dalata and service station chain Applegreen are both due to report first-half results tomorrow.
Davy is forecasting 19 per cent growth in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (e
bitda) to €12.8 million for Applegreen, driven by a combination of additional sites and the company’s growing food-to-go business.
“We forecast 48 new forecourts including group dealer sites year
on
year, representing 27 per cent growth in total estate,” Davy said.
Applegreen reported a 16 per cent rise in group revenue to €517 million from €445 million in the six months to the end of June 2015. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation increased 42 per cent to €10.7 million during the same period.
Davy is forecasting 28 per cent growth in revenue
and 44 per cent growth in e
bitda to €
33.85 million for Dalata.
It noted Dalata had spent or committed to spend about
€175 million in acquiring hotels and securing development assets during the first
half.
Strong environment
“On outlook, we expect a positive update from management given the strong operating environment in Ireland, as witnessed by continuing strong RevPar (revenue per available room growth).”
Dalata, which currently has more than 7,700 rooms across 42 owned, leased and managed hotels, is continuing its rapid growth in Ireland, with plans to develop up to 1,000 rooms by 2018. Fewer than 1,800 of its rooms are in the UK.
It reported revenue of €225.7 million for 2015, and pre
tax profit of €
28.5 million. For the first
half of last year, Dalata reported profit before tax of €
2.7 million and revenue
of €
97.7 million.
Indicators: Irish industrial production (Jul); Irish residential property prices (Jul); e
uro-zone Markit services PMI (Aug); German Markit services PMI (Aug); UK Markit/CIPS services PMI (Aug); euro-zone retail sales (Jul).
Tuesday
Results: Applegreen; Dalata; Redrow.
Meetings: InterTradeIreland breakfast seminar on raising finance (Ballsbridge Hotel, Dublin 4).
Indicators: German factory orders (Jul); euro-zone retail PMI (Aug); US Markit services PMI (Aug).
Other: Berkeley Group interim management statement.
Wednesday
Results: Ashtead Group; Barratt Developments.
Indicators: German industrial production (Jul); UK Halifax house price index (Aug); UK industrial production (Jul).
Thursday
Results: Barnes & Noble.
Indicators: Irish inflation rate (Aug); Japanese GDP growth (Q2).
Other: ECB interest rate decision.
Friday
More than 28,000 people now work in the Irish franchise sector, with the industry poised for strong growth in the coming years, according to recent research by Ipsos MRBI for AIB and the Irish Franchise Association.
These employees are engaged in the operations of 2,975
franchise units, across a wide range of sectors ranging from retailing to food service.
Against this backdrop, Ireland’s largest-ever franchise show is talking place in Dublin this Friday and Saturday.
Free seminars
Attendees will be able to talk to existing franchisees and franchisors, get free legal advice on franchising, have face-to-face discussions with franchise brands and get advice on franchise funding. There will also be more than 50 free seminars, on topics such as buying a franchise and international franchising.
Exhibitors include Camile Thai, É
nergie Fitness, Grimaldi’s Italian Pizzeria, Everlast Fitness, Lock Doctor, Tutti Frutti Frozen Yoghurt and DPD Ireland.
“Our mission is to promote and develop best-practice franchising in Ireland and create an environment within which franchising can grow,” Irish Franchise Association
chairman
David Killeen said.
Meetings:
Franchise Show (RDS, Dublin 4).
Indicators: Irish GDP growth rate (Q2); German balance of trade (Jul); UK balance of trade (Jul).