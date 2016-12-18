For your diary

MONDAY

Indicators: Chinese house price index (Nov); German Ifo business climate (Dec); Euro zone construction output (Oct).

TUESDAY

Results: FedEx; Nike.

Indicators: Euro zone current account (Oct).

Other: Bank of Japan interest rate decision.

WEDNESDAY

Indicators: UK public sector net borrowing (Nov); US MBA mortgage applications (Dec 16).

THURSDAY

Meetings: EY Homecoming event (EY, Harcourt Street, Dublin 2).

Indicators: US continuing jobless claims (Dec 10); US durable goods orders (Nov); US GDP growth rate (Q3).

FRIDAY

Indicators: German GfK consumer confidence; UK GDP growth rate (Q3)

EY event aims to lure returning emigrants

EY will host an event this Thursday, in an effort to lure Irish people returning home for Christmas to come work for the firm.

The firm is actively recruiting roles across IT, cyber and data analytics, in addition to corporate transactions, consultancy, tax and assurance. It is aiming to promote the job opportunities to expats returning home for Christmas.

The event will take place at the firm’s Harcourt Street headquarters in Dublin from 11am-1pm on Thursday, with attendees registered from the UK, US, Middle East, Far East and Australia.

Meet and greet

The attendees will have the opportunity to meet EY Ireland employees who have made the move home and will share their experiences of how they transitioned back to living in Ireland after working abroad as well as experts from all levels and areas of the business.

The latest findings from the CSO show a 74 per cent increase in the number of Irish people moving back to Ireland from abroad – the first time since 2009 that more people have moved home to Ireland than emigrated.

Speaking ahead of the event, EY Ireland managing partner Mike McKerr said the company has plans to double its revenue by 2020, meaning the size and scale of opportunity for those returning home to Ireland is huge.

“We also recognise that the decision to move home is not just down to career motivation but also personal and family circumstances,” he said.

The professional services firm has experienced significant growth in the past 12 months, with more than 270 new jobs announced in 2016.

Accenture to ‘wow’ investors?

Wall Street analysts are forecasting Accenture to report earnings per share of $1.49 when the firm announces its first earnings this week.

During the same quarter last year, the company reported earnings per share of $1.28.

Estimated revenue for the company’s first quarter is €8.59 billion. In terms of the outlook for the first quarter, the company said in September it expects to have revenue in the range of $8.40 billion to $8.65 billion.

The company wowed investors in its fourth-quarter financial results in September, when it posted $1.31 in earnings per share (EPS) on $8.5 billion in revenue. The company reported earnings per share in the last quarter were 1 cent higher than analyst estimates.

“We are very pleased with our excellent financial results for both the fourth quarter and the full fiscal year 2016,” Accenture’s board chair and chief executive Pierre Nanterme said at the time.