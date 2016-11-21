For your diary

MONDAY

Meetings: Internet of Things World (Convention Centre, Dublin 1); Image magazine businesswoman of the year awards (DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, Dublin 4).

Indicators: Irish retail sales (Oct).

TUESDAY

Results: Frutarom; GameStop; HP; Medtronic.

Meetings: Internet of Things World (Convention Centre, Dublin 1).

Indicators: UK public sector net borrowing (Oct); US Richmond Fed manufacturing Index (Nov); US existing home sales (Oct).

Other: Kingfisher trading update.

WEDNESDAY

Results: Findel.

Meetings: Deloitte CEO Forum (RDS, D4); Future in Food (Croke Park, D3).

Indicators: US MBA mortgage applications (18 Nov); US new home sales (Oct); US Michigan consumer sentiment (Nov).

THURSDAY

Results: Mothercare; Severn Trent; ThyssenKrupp; UDG Healthcare.

Indicators: German GDP growth rate (Q3); German Ifo business climate (Nov); German GfK consumer confidence (Dec); Japanese inflation rate (Oct).

FRIDAY

Meetings: Origin Enterprises AGM (The Westbury Hotel, Dublin 2); ISA Software Awards (Mansion House, Dublin 2).

Indicators: German retail sales (Oct); US durable goods orders (Oct); US house price index (Sept).

Other: Origin Enterprises trading update.

Internet of Things World Europe for Dublin

Following on from the success of sister show in California, which attracted more than 10,000 attendees, Internet of Things World is coming to Dublin.

Internet of Things World Europe will kick off in the Convention Centre today, with the aim of shining a light on how different industries are using the Internet of Things to transform the way their businesses operate.

Speakers at the event include Tesco chief technology officer Edmond Mesrobian, Virgin Active chief information officer Andy Caddy, Nest head of product partnerships François Girodolle, HSE chief information officer Richard Corbridge and NHS England digital transformation director Beverly Bryant.

The event will take place over eight tracks – energy, environment and agriculture; IoT architecture; manufacturing and supply chain; smart cities; connected cars; IoT security; smart home; and start-ups.

Elsewhere, more than 400 business leaders are expected to attend the Deloitte CEO Forum which is taking place in the RDS on Wednesday.

Under the theme, “Powered for growth” the event will focus on opportunities and challenges companies are facing to grow their businesses so that they can look to lead scalable, innovative companies, capable of growing exports and jobs in Ireland.

Speakers at the forum include Datalex chief executive Aidan Brogan, Sodexo Ireland country president Margot Slattery, Fire Financial Services chief executive Colm Lyon, Ding chief executive Mark Roden, Enterprise Ireland chief executive Julie Sinnamon, and Roger Fisk, veteran senior campaign staff for Barack Obama.

30 companies in the mix at ISA Software Awards

Thirty companies and organisations have been shortlisted for the ISA Software Awards, taking place in Dublin this Friday.

The award categories include digital technology company of the year, emerging company of the year, digital technology services project of the year and outstanding academic achievement.

Five companies – AdaptiveMobile, Datalex, eShopWorld, Movidius, Ocuco and Vizor Software – will be competing for the overall title of digital technology company of the year. Among the companies shortlisted for technology innovation of the year are AdaptiveMobile, Escher Group, KantanMT, Oneview Healthcare and TDS Life-Safety.

Accenture, DAQRI International, Ericsson and Google are shortlisted in the multinational corporation initiative of the year category. In the emerging company of the year category, Aphix Software, KantanMT, LogoGrab, Nutritics, NVMdurance and Showoff will battle it out for the top prize.

ISA director Paul Sweetman said the software and digital technology sector in Ireland is thriving. “Year-on-year, stellar companies are entering the awards and 2016 is no exception. More than 70 tech companies and organisations from across Ireland entered this year’s awards and it is the tireless efforts of all in these companies that bring Ireland to the fore of the global technology sector.”

The keynote speaker at the event will be Mark Little, managing director of Twitter Ireland and founder of Storyful.