For your diary

Results: DS Smith

Meetings: GSMA #WAS mobile operator summit (Convention Centre, Dublin 1).

Indicators: Irish retail sales (Sept); German retail sales (Sept); UK mortgage lending (Sept); Japanese retail sales (Sept).

GSMA #WAS mobile operator summit in Dublin

More than 1200 people, representing 300 mobile operators across 142 countries, are due to attend the GSMA #WAS mobile operator summit in Dublin this week.

Irish software company Anam beat off intensive competition to host this prestigious event in Ireland, which is estimated to be worth in excess of €3 million for the economy.

Half the world’s mobile subscribers receive their mobile network service from the attending GSMA member telecoms companies.

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Charles Flanagan, said hosting such a major mobile operator summit in Dublin, will elevate Ireland’s status as a “go-to” telecoms hub for international investors, as well as, boosting spending in the local hospitality industry.

“Crucially, it also helps the innovative Irish GSMA members who will get access to these important decision-makers,” he said.

He said the event will provide an enormous opportunity for Enterprise Ireland, Failte Ireland and IDA to showcase Ireland to these leading Telecoms influencers.

Anam chief executive Noel Kelly said the event will be the largest global gathering of GSMA Wholesale Agreements and Solutions group (WAS) members ever.

Separately, recruitment consultancy Harvey Nash will this week launch Technology Live - a series of events addressing key issues and emerging trends in technology.

The first event, which takes place this Thursday, will focus on our rising dependence on cloud infrastructure and the increasingly important role of DevOps.

“We want to provide a practical, commercial insight into the impact IT has on businesses big and small throughout the country,” Harvey Nash Ireland director Gavin Fox said.

Results: BP; DSV; Etsy; Thomson Reuters; Western Union; Zendesk

Indicators: Irish Investec manufacturing PMI (Oct); Irish consumer confidence (Oct); Japanese Nikkei manufacturing PMI (Oct).

Other: Bank of Japan interest rate decision.

Results: Facebook; Fitbit; Hugo Boss; HubSpot; Lufthansa; Smurfit Kappa; Symrise; Yelp; Zynga.

Indicators: Irish exchequer returns (Oct); German unemployment rate (Oct); Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI (Oct).

Other: Kerry Group interim management statement; Persimmon trading update.

UXDX conference

The divide between designers and developers will be tackled by speakers from Intel, IBM and Ryanair at a tech conference in Dublin this Wednesday.

This UXDX conference will focus on the team behind the product and sees international leaders in design, development and business come together at the RDS in Dublin.

UXDX conference director Catherine Madden said a lack of team collaboration and understanding creates friction and severe product deployment delays.

“Bridging this gap is vital for individuals, companies and the tech sector as a whole.”

She said project teams all around the world are constantly rolling out products in the cloud, internet of things, virtual reality and the smartphones in all of our pockets.

“For so many of them, the difference between success and failure will come down to how well the design and the development sides of the product are aligned - and the focus has to be on the end user.”

Speakers include IBM design principal Douglas Powell, Intel IoT director David Boundy, Ryanair head of development David O’Callaghan, Riot Games director of product Travis George, Frontend founder Fiona Murphy and Kai En Ong, head of UX and design at the BBC.

Topics will include designing for the future, building a world class team, sustainable product design and the impact of UX and service design on how we deliver products and services.

Results: Air France KLM; DSM; Tate & Lyle; Universal.

Indicators: Irish Investec services PMI (Oct); UK Nationwide housing prices (Oct); Euro zone unemployment rate (Sept); US initial jobless claims (Oct 29).

Other: Bank of England interest rate decision.

Results: BMW; Commerzbank; Compagnie Financiere Richemont; Fortis; Lafargeholcim; Shutterstock.

Meetings: Engineers Ireland Excellence Awards (InterContinental Dublin, Dublin 4); Mayo Business Awards (Twin Trees Hotel Hotel, Ballina, Co Mayo).

Indicators: Irish industrial production (Sept); Euro zone Markit services PMI (Oct); German Markit services PMI (Oct); US balance of trade (Sept).

Other: Paddy Power Betfair interim management statement; Kennedy Wilson Europe business update.