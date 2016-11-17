Ex-Finance secretary-general awarded France’s order of merit

Former Department of Finance secretary-general John Moran has been given France’s second highest national order of merit for contributing to a strengthening of economic ties between France and Ireland and promoting French cultural heritage.

Mr Moran, who is now the chief executive and founder of consultant group RHH International, was made a Chevalier de l’Ordre National du Mérite at a reception at the French ambassador’s residence in Dublin on Thursday evening.

The ambassador, Jean-Pierre Thébault, said Mr Moran had “worked tirelessly to promote France-Ireland relations”.

Mr Moran is also a member of the board of the European Investment Bank.

He is involved in the restoration of la Maison Carrie-Boyer, a 13th century medieval home in Cordes-sur-Ciel in the southwest of France.

The building is classified as a national monument by the French government.

“Since 2004, I have been delighted to describe France as a second home,” Mr Moran said.

“Retention of the European lifestyle which we enjoy today with its freedom of movement and opportunity, diversity of peoples and culture, cannot be taken for granted and we must all work to defend it.”