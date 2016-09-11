Business diary: What’s coming up in the week ahead

Monday

Calling all start-ups

Barclays Bank is looking for Irish tech start-ups to take part in its London-based accelerator programme and a recruitment event for the programme taking place in Dublin today.

Ten start-ups from the finance, insurance and regulatory technology sectors will be chosen to participate in the 13-week accelerator programme, supported by Techstars, and each will receive up to $120,000 investment from Techstars and access to mentorship. They will also be introduced to Barclays and Techstars’ expansive professional networks.

The 10 companies will be based at the Barclays’ London Rise venue; a collaborative community space designed to support start-ups and entrepreneurs.

Martin Cass, vice-president at Barclays Wealth and Investment Management Ireland said Ireland has become a hotbed for technology start-ups, adding the programme is a unique opportunity for Irish technology start-ups to leverage the global capabilities of Barclays and Techstars, and the programme’s additional investment which can be used to scale day-to-day business activities in the future.

“We’re especially excited about meeting start-ups working on applications of AI/machine learning, blockchain, payments, cyber-security and big data.”

Since its introduction in 2014, the Barclays Accelerator Programme has supported 70 companies worldwide which have gone on to raise $47.51 million in funding.

Results: Green Reit; Manchester United

Indicators: Irish residential property prices (Jul)

Other: Associated British Foods trading update.

Tuesday

Content is king

More than 400 people from over 20 countries are expected to attend the two-day MediaCon entertainment summit, starting on Tuesday in Dublin this week .

The conference will encompass television, animation, virtual reality, gaming, visual storytelling and new broadcasting platforms, with fireside interviews, panel discussion, in-depth workshops, roundtables and master-classes.

Speakers include Sky Italia director of original productions Nils Hartman, New York Times columnist Michael Idov, NBC head of talent Chuck Labella, Discovery head of VR Nathan Brown, RTÉ Television managing director Dermot Horan, Discovery Networks programming director Nesta Owens, ITV Studios head of production Martin Baumann and Tania Alexander founder and creator of Gogglebox.

ADVERTISEMENT

MediaCon founder and chief executive Lesley O’Connor said Netflix and the dawn of virtual reality have given rise to an explosion in demand for content globally.

She said Ireland has a strong arts heritage and creative culture, but it has not succeeded in developing a reputation for the delivery of world-class television content.

“We need to look at a strategy for the development of internationally marketable content for global television and digital audiences. We need to look at what countries like Denmark have achieved and are delighted that the so-called Father of Scandinavian drama Ingolf Gabold is flying into the Summit to shares his insights,” she said.

Results: JD Sports; Naturex

Meetings: Mediacon Entertainment Summit (Dublin Castle, Dublin 2); Data protection seminar (National Opera House, Wexford)

Indicators: German inflation rate (Aug); UK inflation rate (Aug); Euro zone employment change (Q2).

Wednesday

Results: Gerry Weber

Meetings: Ryanair AGM (Radisson Blu Hotel, Dublin Airport); Mediacon Entertainment Summit (Dublin Castle, Dublin 2); Technology for Wellbeing conference (Marker Hotel, Dublin 2); Food and Drink Conference (Citywest Hotel, Co Dublin)

Indicators: Japanese inflate rate (Jul); UK unemployment rate (Jul); Euro zone industrial production (Jul); US MBA mortgage applications (Sept 9).

Thursday

Results: Next; Oracle

Meetings: Ibec President’s Dinner (RDS, Dublin 4); ILDN inaugural enterprise awards (Gibson Hotel, Dublin 1)

Indicators: UK retail sales (Aug); Euro zone inflation rate (Aug); Euro zone balance of trade (Jul); Irish GDP growth rate (Q2); Irish current account (Q2); US initial jobless claims (Sept 10); US retail sales (Aug); US industrial production (Aug)

Other: Bank of England interest rate decision.

Friday

Meetings: MIT Hacking Medicine event (DCU, Dublin 11)

Indicators: Euro zone wage growth (Q2); US inflation rate (Aug)