Zizzi’s second Dublin outlet to open on Suffolk Street

The pent-up demand for restaurant trading opportunities in Dublin’s south inner city area, partly because of the difficulties of getting new planning approvals, has led to intense competition for suitable premises when they come on the market.

The casual-dining Italian restaurant Zizzi is one of the lucky ones after being chosen to succeed Pizza Hut following its decision to wind up its business at 24 Suffolk Street. It will be Zizzi’s second outlet in Dublin, having traded in Dundrum Town Centre since April 2016. The company is to pay a rent of €200,000 for 1,800sq ft (167sq m) on the ground floor and a further 800sq ft (74sq m) at basement level.

Emma Coffey of Lisney, who advised Zizzi’s Irish management, said her client was “absolutely delighted” to have secured a restaurant so close to Grafton Street and Dublin’s “creative centre” which was fast becoming the city’s main destination for dining. She expected Suffolk Street to fare even better in the future if, as expected, it was pedestrianised.

CBRE and Fergus Slattery & Associates advised the owners of the Suffolk Street building.