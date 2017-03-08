Work starts on 5,109sq m offices in Shannon Free Zone

Inward investment potential at the Shannon Free Zone is set to be boosted following a sod turning on Monday for a planned €10 million office block.

The high spec 5,109 sq m (55,000 sq ft) building will form part of a new €25 million redevelopment programme aimed at generating business and extra jobs in Shannon Free Zone, the first ever such facility in the world.

The new block at Shannon Commercial will be aimed at foreign direct investment projects and Irish enterprises.