Where in Ireland can you buy a home for €20,000?

A four bedroom bungalow in Roscommon, a derelict cottage in Limerick and an office building in Co Wexford are among more than 240 properties being offered for sale for under €30,000 as part of Allsop’s next online auction.

The auction, which will open on November 24th, includes a range of houses, apartments, commercial buildings and parcels of land.

Among them are several Dublin apartments and houses, some with interest for potential landlords. An apartment in Santry comes with a reserve price of €155,000 to €165,000, but is subject to tenancy, with rent of more than €21,000 per year. Meanwhile, another two-bedroom apartment located in Windy Arbour, Dublin 14, is being offered at €235,000 to €245,000, with an annual rent of more than €14,000.

For those hunting for something more substantial, a detached four-bedroom house in Virginia, Co Cavan, is available for a reserve price of €105,000 to €115,000. A detached bungalow in Co Roscommon comes with a starting price of €20,000.

A 94 sq m mid-terrace property in Cabra, meanwhile, is being offered for sale at €210,000 to €220,000. The property, which the listing says has six bedrooms, is split into units, with three vacant. The house was previously offered sale on property website daft.ie in February.

A detached 12-bedroom house in Co Cavan will set you back at least €145,000, although the listing warns it is in need of some refurbishment.

On the commercial property front, investors can choose from a Co Laois takeaway building for €105,000, a Rathfarnham creche investment for €650,000 or splash out on a Co Donegal hotel for €600,000.