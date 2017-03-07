Wexford site suitable for up to 200 houses goes on sale

A site with potential to accommodate 180-200 houses in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, goes for sale today at a guide price of more than €500,000.

Robert Colleran of CBRE is handling the sale of the 8.87 hectares (21.9 acres) at Carleys Bridge which is located less than 2km from the M11 motorway and Enniscorthy railway station.

The immediate areas has two large housing estates and an array of sports clubs, schools, shops and supermarkets.

Wexford County Council granted planning permission in 2008 for a first phase of 52 houses but this has since lapsed.