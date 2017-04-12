Warehouses in Carlow retail park at knockdown price of €1.5m
Ten warehouses totalling 100,000sq ft priced well below replacement cost
Ten retail warehouses for sale at Barrow Valley Retail Park, Carlow town
Ten retail warehouses in the partially occupied Barrow Valley Retail Park, Carlow town, are to be offered for sale at a knockdown price on the instructions of receivers EY.
Bryan Garry of agent QRE is seeking €1.5 million for the buildings, which have an overall floor area of about 9,290sq m (100,000sq ft). Two of the units rented by Meridian Motors and another building occupied by The Ivy Rooms pool hall and diner totalling 1,858sq m (20,000sq ft) are producing a rental income of close to €50,000.
The guide price reflects a capital value of €15 per sq ft, which is significantly below the replacement cost. The seven vacant buildings are built and fitted out to varying levels.
Car-parking spacesBarrow Valley Retail Park was developed before the property crash in 2006 by Milltown Engineering and has an overall capacity of about 1,858sq m (200,000sq ft).
Traders in the park include Dunnes Stores, Tyndall Clinic and Pharmacy, the Dome Entertainment Centre and Hughie Doyle Furniture. There are more than 500 surface car- parking spaces in the park, which adjoins Ford Motors and the Talbot Hotel. The park is located to the northeastern side of Carlow and accessed via the Northern Relief Road.