Warehouses in Carlow retail park at knockdown price of €1.5m

Ten retail warehouses in the partially occupied Barrow Valley Retail Park, Carlow town, are to be offered for sale at a knockdown price on the instructions of receivers EY.

Bryan Garry of agent QRE is seeking €1.5 million for the buildings, which have an overall floor area of about 9,290sq m (100,000sq ft). Two of the units rented by Meridian Motors and another building occupied by The Ivy Rooms pool hall and diner totalling 1,858sq m (20,000sq ft) are producing a rental income of close to €50,000.

The guide price reflects a capital value of €15 per sq ft, which is significantly below the replacement cost. The seven vacant buildings are built and fitted out to varying levels.

Car-parking spaces

Barrow Valley Retail Park was developed before the property crash in 2006 by Milltown Engineering and has an overall capacity of about 1,858sq m (200,000sq ft).

Traders in the park include Dunnes Stores, Tyndall Clinic and Pharmacy, the Dome Entertainment Centre and Hughie Doyle Furniture. There are more than 500 surface car- parking spaces in the park, which adjoins Ford Motors and the Talbot Hotel. The park is located to the northeastern side of Carlow and accessed via the Northern Relief Road.