Warehouse and office to let in Rathcoole, Co Dublin
Detached high bay warehouse and offices is in Greenogue Business Park
The warehouse is available to let on flexible terms for €150,000.
Industrial agent William Harvey & Co is seeking a tenant for a high bay warehouse facility in Greenogue Business Park in Rathcoole, Co Dublin. The detached high bay warehouse and office facility is ideally located on Grants Crescent within the park and extends to 1,834sq m (19,740sq ft) with a generous yard and parking area. The warehouse is available to let on flexible terms for €150,000.