Value of Hibernia Reit’s portfolio eclipses €1 billion

The value of Hibernia Reit’s property portfolio, which comprises mainly central Dublin office space, has eclipsed €1 billion for the first time.

The property company also said it was optimistic Dublin’s commercial market would benefit from the UK’s decision to leave the EU.

In half-year results published on Thursday, Hibernia said its contracted rent roll was now €46.2 million, up 18.5 per cent on March.

This follows major lettings to ComReg and MTT and the acquisition of three office blocks on the corner of Mount Street Lower and Clanwilliam Place in Dublin’s central business for €51 million in June.

Following the acquisition of Marine House in March for €26.5 million, Hibernia now owns four contiguous blocks of the seven that comprise Clanwilliam Court .

The company said pre-tax taxes were €32.4 million including revaluation surplus and gains on disposals, down from €73.7 million for the equivalent period last year.

As a result, the interim dividend declared of 0.75 cent per share, representing 50 per cent of dividends paid in respect of prior year, in line previous guidance.

The company’s debt stood at €110.5 million as of end of September, corresponding to a loan-to-value ratio of 10.7 per cent. Cash and undrawn facilities equated to €312 million.

“While it is still early days, we are optimistic regarding the Dublin office market’s prospects to benefit from the UK’s decision to leave the EU, although we recognise that the timing and terms remain unclear and there are risks to the wider Irish economy,” chief executive Kevin Nowlan said.

“We are also monitoring closely the impact of the recent property tax changes proposed in the Finance Bill: while these do not affect Reits directly, they may create uncertainty in the investment market in the near term as well as possible opportunities if some parties choose to exit the marke,” he said.

“As the rate of growth of rents and capital values moderates, development activity and asset management will be increasingly important to delivering performance,” he added.

“With Hibernia owning a portfolio rich in opportunity with a number of committed developments due to complete in the next 20 months and significant firepower to take advantage of any opportunities that arise, we remain positive about our prospects,” Mr Nowlan said.