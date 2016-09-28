Vacant Georgian office building on Mount Street for €1.85m
House of 391sq m has many original features and could revert to residential
Richard Bielenberg of Colliers International is selling 45 Upper Mount Street.
Richard Bielenberg of Colliers International is guiding €1,850,000 for a beautifully maintained Georgian office building at 45 Upper Mount Street which is currently vacant.
It retains many of its original period features and has a net internal floor area of 391sq m (4,210sq ft). A new owner might well decide to convert it for residential use.