Vacant Georgian office building on Mount Street for €1.85m

House of 391sq m has many original features and could revert to residential

Jack Fagan
Richard Bielenberg of Colliers International is selling 45 Upper Mount Street.

Richard Bielenberg of Colliers International is selling 45 Upper Mount Street.

 

Richard Bielenberg of Colliers International is guiding €1,850,000 for a beautifully maintained Georgian office building at 45 Upper Mount Street which is currently vacant.

It retains many of its original period features and has a net internal floor area of 391sq m (4,210sq ft). A new owner might well decide to convert it for residential use.