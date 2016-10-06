UK crime agency investigating six in relation Nama’s Project Eagle

Six people are under criminal investigation in connection with the sale by Nama’s Project Eagle loans in the North, the head of the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) was quoted as saying on Thursday.

The NCA opened an inquiry last year into the £1.3 billion (€1.4 billion) sale in 2014 of its entire portfolio of loans belonging to Northern Ireland-based debtors to US private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management.

The investigation began after TD Mick Wallace raised concerns about the portfolio in the Dáil, alleging that a £7 million fee had been “earmarked” for a Northern Ireland politician. The NCA arrested two men earlier this year.

“We have interviewed over 40 witnesses, we have searched eight properties, we have achieved a number of court orders both for private properties and for public locations, and our inquiries continue,” NCA director general Lynne Owens told the BBC.

Offences

Possible offences being investigated include bribery, fraud and corruption, she added.

Nama has said the investigation is in no way concerned with its side of the sale.

Cerberus has said that no improper or illegal fees were paid by it or on its behalf.

The US Department of Justice and parliamentary committees in both the Republic and the North are also investigating the deal.The Minister for Finance, Michael Noonan, is due before the Public Accounts Committee in relation to the matter this afternoon.