Two-storey McDonald’s in Naas for sale for €750,000

After trading successfully for 19 years at North Main Street in Naas, Co Kildare, fast-food chain McDonald’s is to sell its premises and transfer its business to a drive-through restaurant at nearby Monread Road.

Keiron Diamond of GVA Donal O Buachalla is quoting €750,000 for the freehold building, which is expected to be of interest to both traders and investors. It is located at the prime corner pitch at the intersection of the Sallins Road and Popular Square, close to the former Superquinn site.

The two-storey terraced building has an overall floor area of 318sq m (3,427sq ft), including more than 60sq m (656sq ft) at first-floor level. There is a useful store extending to more than 95sq m (1,026sq ft) in the rear yard.

The next owners of the business premises will be interested to know that there is a proposal under the current Naas Town Development Plan to pedestrianise Poplar Square at the front of the restaurant.

Portfolio of houses and site near Galway city for sale

Twenty houses and a small development site close to Galway city centre will be offered for sale in a single lot. Joint agents CBRE and Galway-based DNG Maxwell Heaslip are quoting about €3.6 million for the portfolio, which is located at Palmyra Park and Palmyra Avenue close to Galway University and the University Hospital.

The resale value of the houses could range from €150,000 to €300,000, according to Robert Colleran of CBRE.

The sale includes a terrace of seven houses along the southwest side of Palmyra Park, six of them four-bedroom units with an open market value of about €300,000. The remaining 13 are all two-storey period units with either two or three bedrooms.

All but one of the houses are currently rented and producing an income of about €200,000. According to one of the selling agents, James Heaslip, there “could be potential to increase the rents to open market value over a period of time and achieve total rents of approximately €300,000 per annum”.

BNP Paribas names new deputy managing director

Commercial real estate agency BNP Paribas Real Estate has announced the appointment of Kenneth Rouse as its new deputy managing director.

Mr Rouse is currently head of investment and finance with responsibility for the capital markets business line in Ireland, where he has led a number of high-profile transactions. In this role he has worked with the BNP Paribas International Investment Group in attracting overseas investors from the EMEA region into Ireland.

Before joining BNP at the beginning of 2014, Mr Rouse worked with QED Equity and prior to that with AIB Capital Markets.

Patrick Curran, managing director of BNP Paribas Ireland, said he looked forward to Mr Rouse playing “a more prominent role in the development of BNP Paribas Real Estate in the coming years”.

Retail units and office suite in Stillorgan sell above guide price

Three high-yielding retail buildings and an office suite opposite Stillorgan Shopping Centre in Co Dublin have been sold by agents QRE for €3.4 million – €300,000 above the guide price.

Numbers 8, 10 and 12 Lower Kilmacud Road have an overall floor area of 663sq m (7,167 sq ft) and are producing a rental income of €262,000, with a weighted average lease period to go of 12.7 years.

Bryan Garry of QRE closed out the sale in 39 minutes on April 12th using the innovative online technology provided by BIDX1, with exactly 60 bids within the period. He said a traditional private treaty campaign coupled with the newly devised bidding software resulted in a strong premium over the initial guide price.

Infill site in Dublin 2 for sale

A small infill site adjoining the former Charlemont Clinic at Charlemont Street, Dublin 2, goes for sale today through agents CBRE with a guide price of €400,000. The site, 0.008 of hectare (0.02 of an acre), is currently occupied by a two-storey semidetached house.

The property may be redeveloped for office, restaurant or residential use, according to Robert Colleran of CBRE. It adjoins the former Charlemont Clinic, now owned by Dalata Hotels, which intends to redevelop the site to accommodate a 172-bedroom hotel.

Vacant Faustina office building in Galway sold

The vacant two-storey Faustina Building at Tuam Road in Galway, expected to be used as a headquarters for an international medical/pharmaceutical company, has been sold to Mel Sutcliffe of Quanta Capital for slightly over €1.7 million.

The 2,524sq m (17,170sq ft) venue was built in 2008 to facilitate the sale of bulky goods as well for use as an office and restaurant. When it failed to attract any tenants, a receiver instructed agents TWM to offload the premises.

The recent sales campaign attracted five tenders from Irish and overseas investment companies, all above the guide price, according to Ben Haythornthwaite of TWM.

Warehouse and office in southwest Dublin for rent

Industrial specialist William Harvey & Co is quoting a rent of €88,000 per annum for a modern detached warehouse and office facility in Montone Business Park in southwest Dublin. The newly refurbished building extends to 1,149sq m (12,367sq ft) and comes with generous car parking facilities and 397sq m (4,273sq ft) of offices.