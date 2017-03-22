Two office suites in Dundrum guiding at €485,000

Agent QRE is guiding €485,000 for two office suites in Heritage House at Dundrum Office Park in Dundrum, Dublin 14.

The suites have an overall floor area of 271 sq m (2,926 sq ft), and include eight car parking spaces. One of the suites is let to Gazette Group Newspapers Ltd on a four years and nine months lease at a rent of €35,000 – equating to €182 per sq m (€17 per sq ft). The second suite is to be sold with vacant possession.

Ellen Prenderville of QRE said that given the location of the investment to the rear of Dundrum’s main street, they expected good interest from investors because of the value-enhancement opportunities through the letting of the second suite.