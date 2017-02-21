Two 19th-century warehouses in Cork city centre for €1.95m

Two warehouses on a site of 0.45 acres are being sold by Cork City Council with agent Lisney guiding €1.95 million. This city centre investment at 7-9 Parnell Place could be converted to a wide range of uses with “large office floor plates specifically supported” according to the agent.

The five-storey building extends to Deane Street through a vacant site at the rear. The detached gable-fronted, five-bay warehouse at number 7 was built in 1855. Next door, 9 Parnell Place, is also five storeys but dates from 1830.

The sale also includes the freehold of 1 and 2 Deane St, a two-storey corner terraced building which is producing a rent roll of €10,500 per annum. Interested parties will be asked to outline their vision, use and design approach for the future development of the buildings and site.