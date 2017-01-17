‘Trophy asset’ housing site in Bray for sale at €2.25m

CBRE is guiding €2.25 million for a site with planning permission for 16 family homes at Vevay Road, Bray, Co Wicklow.

The site, on 0.48 of a hectare (1.2 acres), includes a period home, Carrickbrae House, which can be restored for use as a private residence. The permission provides for a mixture of semidetached and terraced homes with large floor plates, all within easy walking distance of Bray town centre. The five-year grant of permission runs from last month.

Peter Garrigan of CBRE described the site as a “trophy asset” and said it would appeal to both local and national developers.